Dorothy Elizabeth Linebaugh 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a Cameron, MO health care center. She was born November 15, 1942, daughter of the late Lena and John Wohlford. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed watching movies, spending time with her grandchildren, and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She was a member of the Garden Club of Stewartsville, MO, and she was a Christian. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Daniel Eugene Linebaugh on December 21, 2020, son, Matthew Linebaugh, her parents, and a sister, Judy Conway. Survivors include: sons, Mark (Tanya) Linebaugh, Saint Joseph, MO, and Scott (Tonya) Linebaugh, Stewartsville, MO, and daughter, Katherine Linebaugh, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Michael Linebaugh, Nick Pilcher, Ashley Linebaugh, Michael Peterson, and a great-grandson, Elric Peterson, siblings: Ardell Wiehe, John (Sondra) Wohlford II, Carolyn Marshall, Albert Wohlford, Donald (Mary) Wohlford, Mary (Ed) Yoder, and JoAnn (Dwight) Kitchens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services & Public live stream: 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.