Clear

Dorothy Elizabeth Linebaugh, 78

Dorothy Elizabeth Linebaugh 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a Cameron, MO health care center.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 2:22 PM

Dorothy Elizabeth Linebaugh 78, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a Cameron, MO health care center. She was born November 15, 1942, daughter of the late Lena and John Wohlford. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed watching movies, spending time with her grandchildren, and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She was a member of the Garden Club of Stewartsville, MO, and she was a Christian. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Daniel Eugene Linebaugh on December 21, 2020, son, Matthew Linebaugh, her parents, and a sister, Judy Conway. Survivors include: sons, Mark (Tanya) Linebaugh, Saint Joseph, MO, and Scott (Tonya) Linebaugh, Stewartsville, MO, and daughter, Katherine Linebaugh, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Michael Linebaugh, Nick Pilcher, Ashley Linebaugh, Michael Peterson, and a great-grandson, Elric Peterson, siblings: Ardell Wiehe, John (Sondra) Wohlford II, Carolyn Marshall, Albert Wohlford, Donald (Mary) Wohlford, Mary (Ed) Yoder, and JoAnn (Dwight) Kitchens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services & Public live stream: 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories