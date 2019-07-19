Clear
Dorothy F. Hook, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri

visit Dorothy's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Dorothy F. Hook
1935-2019

Dorothy F. Hook, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Dorothy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Temperatures should be back down in the 80s by early next week with a chance of rain Sunday as a strong cold front pushes through. This will help bring less humid air and relief from the heat into the region. Mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures are expected through next week.
