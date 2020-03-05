Dorothy Heringer, 80

Dorothy M. Heringer, 80, St. Joseph, died February 29, 2020. Mrs. Heringer was born on December 7, 1939 in Williston, North Dakota.

Mrs. Heringer was a graduate of Williston High School and attended North Dakota College of Science. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and also attended Turning Point Church of The Nazarene.

Growing up as an only child in Williston, North Dakota, Dorothy volunteered at a local hospital helping nuns pass out meal trays. She continued using her lessons of service by assisting local nursing home residents and residents of The Crossing, by passing out playing cards, celebrating their birthdays, supplying treats and donating reading materials. After her daily volunteering and service, Dorothy spent time at Wendy's and Arby's visiting with her special friends and employees of each eatery. Mrs. Heringer started volunteering at Camp Quality, with her Welcome Wagon friends, 17 years ago. She was honored as "20 Who Count" by the St. Joseph News Press in 2015.

She married James "Jim" Arthur Heringer on June 6, 1959 in Williston, North Dakota. He passed away on May 2, 2002. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert and Bertha (Borlaug) Grimstvedt and great-grandson, Keaton James Neva.

Survivors: son, David Heiringer (Chris); daughters, Janie Rae Heringer, Traci Heringer Harmon (Rick), Shelli Taylor (Howard); eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Services: 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mrs. Heringer will be removed from our Chapel to arrive at the Church one hour prior to service time on Saturday.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family will receive friends at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden chapel 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Camp Quality Northwest Missouri.