Dorothy Irene Johnson, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.

She was born October 25, 1928 in St. Joseph to Henry and Esther (McRay) Lonjers.

She worked as a psychiatric aide at the State Hospital for more than 25 years.

Dorothy liked to travel and after retirement spent summers camping with Good Sams and Midwest Camping clubs and winters in Texas where she had many close and valued friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Eugene Johnson of 19 years, Norman Beers of 39 years, and Bill Jennings of three years; children, Darrell Laverne Jennings and Gregory William Jennings; stepdaughters, Louis Marie Older and Jean Ann; siblings, Mable Stanislaus, Mary Turner, Della Juanita Adams Seiter, Minnie Goben, Chester Lonjers, Charlie Lonjers, George Lonjers, Arthur Lonjers, Francis Lonjers, Zena Miller, Helen Perry, and Ralph Allen Lonjers.

Survivors include her sons, Norman Beers (Gloria), and Alan Beers (Amanda); stepdaughter, Vikki Fanscher; numerous grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church.