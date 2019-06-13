Obituary

Dorothy J. Moore

1923-2019

Dorothy J. Moore, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born May 27, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Dorothy married Robert Curtis Moore August 22, 1942. He preceded her in death July 24, 2002.

She was a member of the Savannah Baptist Church. Dorothy attended country schools through 8th grade, then graduated from Savannah High School in 1940. After raising her family Dorothy purchased Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in 1971 and managed it until retiring in 1998.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee Moore; parents, Clyde and Florence (Barnes) Miller, brother; Donald Lee Miller, great-granddaughter; Michaela Moore, grandson; Ryan Newcomer.

Survivors include children, Toni Newcomer (Robert), Michael C. Moore (Tanya), Robert Douglas Moore(Verena), and Steven A. Moore (Rita); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requesting donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Savannah. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.