Dorothy J. Morin, 85

Visitation: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. ■ Service: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dorothy J. Morin, 85, of Ashland, MO, and formerly of Brookfield, MO, and of Graham, MO, passed from this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at a nursing home in Ashland.

Dorothy was born on April 5, 1934, in Bolckow, MO, to the late John Ermal and Goldie Ruth (Collins) Sportsman. She had worked at the former Martin House Restaurant in Brookfield as a waitress. She had also babysat in her home. She formerly attended the Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield.

On February 3, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Francis Lee Darby, he passed away in 1965. She then married Ronnie Marvin Morin, on May 23, 1966. He passed on June 18, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Randy Lee Darby, and Danny Darby; her 4 brothers, Junior Ermal Sportsman, Robert “Bobby” Sportsman, Kenneth Leroy Sportsman and Clifford Raymond “Ray” Sportsman.

She is survived by her loving children, Rick Darby, Polo, MO, Pam (Jason) Smith, Ashland, MO, Mike (Rena) Morin, Raymore, MO; her loving sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Linville, Graham, MO; her daughter in law, Brenda, Darby, Independence, MO; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

