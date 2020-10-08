Clear
Dorothy Jane Umphrey, 70

Service: Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Dorothy Jane Umphrey 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born April 7, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle and Aaron Keith Sr. She attended Benton High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to Gospel music, cake decorating, and spending endless time with her family. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Umphrey, her parents, sister, Beverly Justus-Williams, brothers, Aaron Jr., Charles, Carl, and John Neal Keith. Survivors include: sons, Michael (Nicole) Umphrey, Sturgeon, MO., and Jim (Lisa) Umphrey, Newtown, MO, and grandsons, Cody Umphrey (Mason Lock) and Kaleb (Claire) Umphrey, granddaughter, Kaylee (Dillon) Baumgartner, sisters, Patty (Larry) Tracy, Elaine Ebling, Marilyn (Dennis) Steeby, great grandchildren, Avian & Hadleigh, and her companion, Phil Martinez.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Tracy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
