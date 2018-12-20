Clear

Dorothy Jones-Cogdill February 23, 1950 - December 18, 2018

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 8:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Dorothy Jones-Cogdill
1950-2018

Dorothy Jones-Cogdill, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at home.
She was born February 23, 1950 to Sam and Evelyn Jones in Hamilton, Mississippi.
She retired from Midwest Scrap Management.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Linda, Mary, Sam, Richard and husband, Wayne.
Survivors include her children, Glenda Brown, Tammie Lohse, Henry Lohse, Robert Lohse; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sheri Wheeler, Sandra Bobo, and Larry Jones.
