Dorothy Juanita Ballard September 11, 1954 - October 13, 2018

Dorothy "Juanita" (Taylor) Ballard

1954-2018

Dorothy "Juanita" Ballard, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Juanita was born September 11, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri to William "Jerry" and Ora Lee Taylor.

Juanita was a graduate of Linn County High School and a graduate of Missouri Western State College.

Juanita married Roger Ballard on April 16, 1988 at Marvin McMurry Methodist Church in St. Joseph.

She was a member of the Soroptimist Club, the American Legion Auxillary Unit 274 Browning, Missouri and a member of General John Sullivan Daughters of The American Revolution. She never met a stranger and everyone loved her.

Juanita was preceded in death by her father, William "Jerry", and her brother William Wesley Taylor, and her father-in-law William Ballard.

Juanita is survived by her husband Roger, of the home, mother Ora Lee Taylor, daughter Morgan Williams (Alex) ,all of St. Joseph, granddaughter Emilee, mother-in-law Rosalie Ballard, sister-in-law Judy Whiting (Randy), and brother-in-law William Ballard, Jr.(Nancy), numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 16 from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Funerals Service 10:00 AM in our chapel on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

Memorial Donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the Ward Family Heart Center at Children's Mercy.

**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
