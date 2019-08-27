Dorothy L. Corless, 99,Gower, MO

Dorothy L. Corless, 99, with family at her side, passed away peacefully at the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, MO, on August 19, 2019. Dorothy worked 40 years for the Whitaker Cable Company, retiring in 1978. Dorothy is survived by two sisters, Betty Bales, Scottsdale, AZ, and Ann Corless, Kansas City, MO. She was preceded by three brothers (William, Thomas, Joseph) and five sisters (Elizabeth, Margaret, Helen, Frances, Catherine). We will dearly miss Dorothy, especially the lilt of her Irish laughter.

A graveside service and inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.