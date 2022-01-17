Dorothy L. Crawford, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021.

On January 22,1921 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ernest and Ethel (Ripley) Bundy. Dorothy graduated from Central High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northwest Missouri State University.

She taught for a few years prior to marrying Forrest Crawford on June 7, 1944. Dorothy and Forrest moved to Sunnyvale, California, where they resided for over 30 years before returning to Missouri. They were married nearly 50 years before his death in 1993.

Dorothy enjoyed being active in her children’s activities, including being a Cub and Boy Scout leader, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and PTA president. She was a Sunday school teacher at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyvale, California. After returning to Missouri, she was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and had many friends that she dearly loved and cared about.

She enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning. Dorothy adored her pets and being involved in all the activities of her busy family. Her family will remember her as a loving wife and mother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Crawford; and sister, Beatrice Bundy.

She is survived by daughter, Carole Rezetko (Ronald) of Tucson, Arizona; step-grandchildren, Robert Rezetko and Laura Arnold; eight step-great-grandchildren; dearest sister-in-law, Mary Crawford; sister-in-laws, Frances Coffey, Frieda Crawford, Jackie Crawford, Alice Moats (Jim); brother-in-law, Jack Crawford (Nell); numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, St. Peter Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3524 St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64505. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.