Dorothy Lee Frogge 88, was Born April 27, 1932 St Joseph Mo, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Carriage Square Nursing Home after a stroke, due to a heart defect she had for many years. Preceded her in death are her parents: Melvin L. & Elsie L. (Barton) Frogge, Maternal grandparents, Sterling Forrest & Zula May (Roberts) Barton, and Paternal grandparents, James B. & Matilda E. (Brosi) Frogge. She out lived 5 husbands, included are: Fredrick L. Beach, Joseph S. Robles, Frederick B. Frink, and Dana C. Mills. Also preceding her in Death was her son, Donald F. Beach. She was very proud of his service in the USMC. Survivors included: her sister, Marilyn Lewis, brother, Dennis Frogge of California, Children: Nancy L. Pulliam (John), Tammie D. Morris (Brenden), David J. Robles (Shari) all of California, Gail A. Schinze (Kevin), Deborah E. Teed (David), and Diana L. Phillips all of Missouri. Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Nieces and Nephews. Dorothy loved to read, and crafts of all kinds, she enjoyed owning her ceramic business. Private Family Services, and Inurmnent at Blakley Cemetery, Easton MO.