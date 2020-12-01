Dorothy Lucille Walvoord, 82

Kansas City, MO. - Dorothy Lucille Walvoord passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. She was a devout Christian and gave herself fully to the support of her family. She practiced a peaceful love of art and music from an early age. Over the years, Dorothy made good use of her blessings through drawing, playing the piano and singing in church. She was a talented oil painter creating beautiful bodies of work which her family will enjoy for generations to come. In keeping with her creativity, Dorothy was also an exceptional seamstress. She enjoyed baking, gardening, tending to flowers and supporting her children with constant love. Her appreciation of nature included birdwatching and caused her to favor landscapes as the subjects of her paintings. Dorothy was modest, loyal, and stead-fast in her faith throughout her lifetime.

Dorothy was born in rural Erie, IL, February 14, 1938. She was the fifth of seven children born to Louis and Gertrude Newendyke, née Buikema. Dorothy graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1956 and attended Central College in Pella, IA where she met and later married Edgar Walvoord of Firth, NE in 1958.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Newendyke; sister, Joyce Newendyke; and former husband, Edgar Walvoord. She is survived by three children, Michael (Sandra) Walvoord of Katy, TX, Barry (Elizabeth) Walvoord of Lake Forest, IL, and Cindy Lett, née Walvoord (Harold) of Smithville, MO. Also, eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian (William) Reiling of Lena, IL and Carol June (Ernest) Eads of Fulton, IL; brothers, Vernon (Mary Alice) Newendyke of Lanark IL, and Melvin (Barbara) Newendyke of Litchfield, ME; and several nieces and nephews.

Despite her prolonged battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which exceeded 30 years, Dorothy lived consistently in grace, peace, and positivity. Her children offer their gratitude to all those who lovingly cared for Dorothy throughout the years. She drew strength from countless friends and extended family who supported her during the course of her illness through phone calls, cards, and visits.

Two memorial services will be held in the coming year in better keeping with current travel and safety concerns. One service will be in Cameron, MO and another in Lanark, IL. For those interested in receiving a future notification with details on upcoming memorial services, please electronically sign-up for updates using the link provided below.

Memorial contributions will benefit The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or New Mark Care Center of Kansas City, where Dorothy lived under the ongoing provision of loving care. Facility address: New Mark Care Center, 11221 N. Nashua Dr., Kansas City, MO 64155 Attn: Karen Stockard

Online condolences and electronic sign-up for future memorial announcements: www.polandthompson.com For direct information call 816-632-2158

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO