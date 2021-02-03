Clear
Dorothy M Hall, 92

Dorothy M. Hall 92, of Luverne, MN., formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 in Luverne, MN.

Dorothy M. Hall 92, of Luverne, MN., formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 in Luverne, MN. She was born December 11, 1928 in Walso, MO, daughter of the late Jessie and Henry Fry. She worked at Stetson Hat & Brown Transfer. She enjoyed embroidering towels and quilt tops, gardening, and saving money, she could pinch a penny. She will be remembered for her acceptance of people for who and what they were, she believed in treating people with respect, never judging anyone for there faults. She loved all the neighborhood kids as her own grandkids, and she was always willing to lend a hand, and she loved all. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James, son, Melvin Hall, brothers, Gene, William Basil, Virgil, Everett, and Harvey Fry, and sister, Beverly Groce. Survivors include, daughter, Shirley Ritter, Luverne, MN, sons, Russell and Calvin Hall, 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Saturday, funeral services: 2:00 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The Interment will be at the Flag Springs Cemetery, Flag Springs, Mo.

