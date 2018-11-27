Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dorothy M. Mallory 1924-2018

Services: 1:30 PM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Braymer Christian Church. Visitation: 12:30-1:30PM, prior to the service. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, MO. Memorial donation to the Braymer Alumni Association. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 7:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Dorothy M. Mallory
1924-2018

Braymer, Missouri- Dorothy Marie Mallory, 94, Braymer, passed away on November 25, 2018.
Dorothy was born on January 19, 1924 in Braymer to Lee and Nellie (McKnight) McBee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Mallory; daughter, Rosa Lee Carr; 2 brothers, Doyle and Lloyd McBee.
Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Braymer High School. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse and worked for 60 years at the Braymer Bank, before retiring.
Survivors: son, Norman (Dorothy) Mallory, Braymer; 2 brothers, Donald Dean McBee, Braymer and Robert McBee, Braymer; sister, Mary Lou Kelly, Fort Collins, CO; 6 grandchildren, Tonya (Scott) Sloan, David (Susan) Carr, Dustin (Brooke) Carr, Joe (Jenni) Mallory, Angie (Matt) Prewitt and Lyndsey (Bobby) Hall; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Services: 1:30 PM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Braymer Christian Church. Visitation: 12:30-1:30PM, prior to the service. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, MO. Memorial donation to the Braymer Alumni Association. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday, we saw some sunshine on Monday. On Tuesday skies will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will still be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events