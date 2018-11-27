Dorothy M. Mallory

1924-2018

Braymer, Missouri- Dorothy Marie Mallory, 94, Braymer, passed away on November 25, 2018.

Dorothy was born on January 19, 1924 in Braymer to Lee and Nellie (McKnight) McBee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Mallory; daughter, Rosa Lee Carr; 2 brothers, Doyle and Lloyd McBee.

Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Braymer High School. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse and worked for 60 years at the Braymer Bank, before retiring.

Survivors: son, Norman (Dorothy) Mallory, Braymer; 2 brothers, Donald Dean McBee, Braymer and Robert McBee, Braymer; sister, Mary Lou Kelly, Fort Collins, CO; 6 grandchildren, Tonya (Scott) Sloan, David (Susan) Carr, Dustin (Brooke) Carr, Joe (Jenni) Mallory, Angie (Matt) Prewitt and Lyndsey (Bobby) Hall; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 1:30 PM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Braymer Christian Church. Visitation: 12:30-1:30PM, prior to the service. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, MO. Memorial donation to the Braymer Alumni Association. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.