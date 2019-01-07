Dorothy M. (McLarney) Nash July 9, 1942 - January 4, 2019

Dorothy M. (McLarney) Nash

1942-2019

Dorothy M. (McLarney) Nash, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019.

She was born on a family farm July 9, 1942 in Clinton County, Missouri to William and Agnes (Halter) McLarney.

Dorothy was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She was an accountant at Eindbenders and Swansons. As an Army wife, Dorothy also organized the Battalion Ladies’s social events, and promotion ceremonies. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and later in life reading and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Lynn Nash; parents; brother, Bill McLarney.

Survivors include husband of 48 years, COL (Ret.) Kenneth H. Nash; children, COL Kimberly D. Nash (U.S. Army), Kelli Kay Thompson (Jason), and Kenneth H. Nash, Jr.; grandchildren, Kayla Rose and Connor Mitchell Thompson; siblings, “Jerri” Dodds, Ed McLarney, “Jody” Hueschen, Janice Randol, Janet Hagan, Donna Borchardt; foster sister, Josephine Herpel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, followed directly by visitation 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday. The family suggest memorial contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, the Noyes Home for Children or a charity of your choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.