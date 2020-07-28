Clear

Dorothy M. Tebow, 88

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dorothy M. Tebow
1931-2020

Dorothy M. Tebow, 88, city, state, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born November 23, 1931 in Glasco, Kansas to George and Florence (Johnson) DeWitt.
Dorothy married Duane Tebow January 4, 1956. He preceded her in death December 19, 1995.
She enjoyed reading, traveling to Hawaii and loved animals and country music.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Ronald DeWitt; sisters, Virginia Robbins, Donna Weisman, Barbara Dean.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Carter (Michael); grandchildren, Sarah Williams, Emily Carter; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Olivia Williams; sisters, Marjorie Pederson, Doris Gobert, Cheryl Ryg; and brother Bill DeWitt.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories