Dorothy M. Tebow

1931-2020

Dorothy M. Tebow, 88, city, state, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born November 23, 1931 in Glasco, Kansas to George and Florence (Johnson) DeWitt.

Dorothy married Duane Tebow January 4, 1956. He preceded her in death December 19, 1995.

She enjoyed reading, traveling to Hawaii and loved animals and country music.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and Ronald DeWitt; sisters, Virginia Robbins, Donna Weisman, Barbara Dean.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Carter (Michael); grandchildren, Sarah Williams, Emily Carter; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Olivia Williams; sisters, Marjorie Pederson, Doris Gobert, Cheryl Ryg; and brother Bill DeWitt.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.