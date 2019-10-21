Dorothy Mae Buckler (Crump), 91, Platte County, MO

Obituary

Dorothy Buckler, 91, a lifelong resident of Platte County, MO, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the New Mark Care Center in Kansas City, MO. Dorothy was born December 9, 1927 to Richard Wesley and Mary Elizabeth (Hill) Crump. Dorothy married Spencer Redman Buckler in Leavenworth, KS on July 12, 1943. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making dolls and sewing clothes for her daughters. Among her many loves and talents were cooking and canning, decorating cakes, working tobacco, spending time with her family, and too many others to mention. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings Richard Crump, Carl Crump, Tarlton Crump, Mary Harris, Betty Crump, and Vivian Oliver; and son-in-law Eddie Rowland. She is survived by children Richard “Pete” (Sandy Sue) Buckler of Weston, MO, Linda Rowland of Platte City, MO, and Wanda (Ron) Filger of Gladstone, MO; grandchildren Neal, Brian, Shelle, Brad, Tricia, and Danny; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; brother Jack (Betty) Crump of Platte City, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuseday, October 22, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer”s Association. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of New Mark Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for the loving care they gave to Dorothy.