Dorothy Mae (Stiens) Miller

1928-2020

Dorothy Mae (Stiens) Miller, 92, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1928 in Maryville, Missouri to William and Anna (Lehmer) Stiens.

Dorothy married Lawrence Francis Miller on June 30, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death October 18, 2011.

She was a farm wife, having lived on a farm near Conception, Missouri before moving to Maryville. Dorothy was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish.

She enjoyed quilting, taking walks, and playing card games.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, children, Nancy Livengood, Robert Miller; 2 grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Sullivan; siblings, Doris Porter (her twin), Mary Tobin, Bill, Jim, Rich, and Jack Stiens.

Survivors include her children, Judy Isgrigg (Jesse), Kittrell, North Carolina, Kay Nielson (Ron), Barnard, Missouri, Peggy Townsend (Ken), Shawnee, Kansas, Alice Bricco (Randy), Ripley, Tennessee, Ron Miller (Pam), Bill Miller (Angela Edick), Conception Junction, Missouri, Shirley Sullivan Zeinert (Dale), Ham Lake, Minnesota, Lisa Cirks (Tom), Grinnell, Iowa, Paul Miller (Jean), Overland Park, Kansas, Steve Miller (Stephanie), Maryville, Missouri; 35 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Mass of Christian Burial 4:30 P.M. Friday, July 17, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The mass will be livestreamed on St. Gregory’s Facebook page. Cards or memories for the family may be sent to Kay Nielson, 28605 State Hwy M, Barnard, MO 64423. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or Three Oaks Hospice.

Dorothy was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.