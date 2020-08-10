Dorothy May "Dottie" (Yount) Stricker, 71

Dorothy M. Stricker

1948-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Dorothy (Dottie ) May Stricker, 71, of Cameron, passed away August 5, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born October 21, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia to Robert and Dorothy (Talley) Yount.

Her parents; brother, Robert Yount and sister, Carolyn Lee Yount precede her in death.

Dottie was employed at the Western Missouri Correctional Center until her retirement.

She loved her family dearly. Her greatest joy was family time with her children and grandchildren. She always tried to attend everything she could for her grandchildren.

Dottie will be remembered for her stubborn streak, one that kept her determined in fighting her illness until the very end. She loved the ocean and the waves at her feet. She also loved her flower garden and always made sure it was very well watered. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: children, Kimberley Vaughn, St. Joseph, Missouri; Mark (Christel) Stricker, Germany; Wendy (Lawrence) Coffey, Weatherby, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Cameron Vaughn, Caleb Vaughn, Christian Vigrass, Kendall Randall, Sydney Stricker, Brandon and Kyle Coffey.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, MO. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery

Visitation: 6:00-7:30 PM, Monday evening, August 10, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.