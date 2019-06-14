Clear
Dorothy May Haynes 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dorothy's Obituary
Dorothy May Haynes 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born June 17, 1930 in Avalon, MO, daughter of the late Lenora and Elmer Cain. She married Marvin Haynes on August 7, 1950 and they have shared 68 years of marriage together. She worked at Herman's drug store where she met Marvin, then was a homemaker, who loved watching the Royals ballgames, game shows and General Hospital with her husband. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Bradley Walker. Survivors include, husband, Marvin Haynes of the home, daughters: Barbara Shoemaker (Brad -deceased) and Karen (Anthony) Mejia, brothers: Gary (Ida) Cain of Boliver, MO, and Russell (Alice Ann) Cain, Apache Junction, AZ, grandsons: Jerry Walker, Nicholas Mejia, and Tyler Mejia, 6 great grandson and 3 great grand daughters. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
