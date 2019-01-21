Dorothy Sellmeyer (Boling) September 24, 1927 – January 20, 2019

Visitation
When
Thursday, January 24th, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am
Location
First Christian Church
Address
318 N. Pine St.
Cameron, MO 64429
Service Information
When
Thursday, January 24th, 2019 11:00am
Officiating
Pastor Russell Hamilton
Location
First Christian Church
Address
318 N. Pine St.
Cameron, MO 64429
Interment Information
Location
Graceland Memorial Cemetery
Address
BB Highway
Cameron, MO 64429
https://polandthompson.com/book-of-memories/3700860/Sellmeyer-Dorothy/service-details.php
