Dorothy Sellmeyer (Boling) September 24, 1927 – January 20, 2019

Thursday, January 24th, 2019 11:00am Officiating Pastor Russell Hamilton Location First Christian Church

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Visitation
When
Thursday, January 24th, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am
Location
First Christian Church
Address
318 N. Pine St.

Cameron, MO 64429

Service Information
When
Thursday, January 24th, 2019 11:00am
Officiating
Pastor Russell Hamilton
Location
First Christian Church
Address
318 N. Pine St.

Cameron, MO 64429

Interment Information
Location
Graceland Memorial Cemetery
Address
BB Highway

Cameron, MO 64429

The warmest days of the week will be Monday night into Tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will move in Monday night and Tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor. We'll be in the upper 30s by Tuesday thanks to the southeast winds picking up. It will be gusty at times to 30 mph.
