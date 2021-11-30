Dorothy Virginia Bowman, 94, passed away with her family by her side November 27, 2021 at Oak Pointe in Maryville, Missouri. She is finally home after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s that left the family with deep sorrow as she slowly disappeared before their eyes.

She was born September 8, 1927 in Pocomoke City, Maryland to Harrison and Ethel Denston. Raised on a farm she became a telephone operator after high school graduation.

On May 14, 1948 in Pocomoke City, she married a Navy Sailor, Alfred Cecil Bowman. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before his passing March 20, 2021.

Dorothy enjoined the military life, living on different bases, traveling, and sharing experiences with other wives, many of whom remained lifelong friends. After settling in Missouri, Dorothy was a homemaker, Red Cross Volunteer for 35 years, and a volunteer at the First United Methodist Church, especially enjoying the annual bazaar, her craft group, making mincemeat, and serving countless funeral dinners. Dorothy enjoyed Red birds, bowling, walking at the community center, and vacationing with her brothers which always included playing canasta. The East Coast was her favorite destination.

Beside her husband, Dorothy was preceded by a brother, Fredrick Denston, beloved sister in law Dot Denston, Brother and sister in law Calvin and Velma Kinman and nephew Mark Kinman.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles (Noreen) Bowman, Tucson, Arizona; Debby (Steve) Hayes, Maryville, MO. Grandchildren Dusty (Heather) Hayes, Bedford, IA; Ashleigh (Cody) Sloan, Cameron, MO. Great grandchildren, Kane Cecil and Kashlynn Jo Hayes, Bedford, IA; Aubree Lynn, Adelyn Leigh, and Carlee Mae Sloan, Cameron MO

Dorothy is also survived by brothers Ralph Denston, Pocomoke City, MD, Edward (Michelle) Denston Brighton, MI, Bill Denston Brighton, MI and Bob (Doris) Denston, Greenville, South Carolina. Numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Dorothy will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The location is Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or The First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.