Douglas Arthur Deaton December 3, 1931 - January 4, 2019

Douglas A. Deaton, 87, of St. Joseph, died January 4, 2019. Doug was born December 3, 1931, in St. Joseph, to Loys and Daisy (Reece) Deaton.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant during the Korean War. Prior to retirement he was a hog buyer at the St. Joseph Stockyards.

Doug married Lois Hoff on June 14, 1952 and she survives. Also surviving are daughter Cherie Richardson (Terry); grandson and best friend Grant Richardson; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, James, Robert, Wayne; and a sister Mildred.

Doug enjoyed painting houses after retirement and watching his grandson play sports.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be Monday, January 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.