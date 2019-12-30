Douglas "Doug" Howard, 76, ended his life journey, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care after suffering a massive stroke.

Born September 28, 1943, he was preceded in death by parents Clifford Howard & Katherine Piatkowski and only brother Kenny Howard.

He served in the Navy Seebees & Reserve, and was an electrician for 42 years, retiring from General Motors in 2008.

Doug is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; daughter, Kristen Adkins; son, Brian Howard; step-father, Casey Piatkowski; and two grandchildren, Devon Adkins and Brinley Howard.

His request was to be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Doug was an avid classic car enthusiast, liked working outside in the yard and loved chili peppers. He never met a stranger. His favorite quote was "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in, broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming: Wow... What a ride!"