Clear

Douglas "Doug" Howard, 76

Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Douglas "Doug" Howard, 76, ended his life journey, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care after suffering a massive stroke.

Born September 28, 1943, he was preceded in death by parents Clifford Howard & Katherine Piatkowski and only brother Kenny Howard.

He served in the Navy Seebees & Reserve, and was an electrician for 42 years, retiring from General Motors in 2008.

Doug is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; daughter, Kristen Adkins; son, Brian Howard; step-father, Casey Piatkowski; and two grandchildren, Devon Adkins and Brinley Howard.

His request was to be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Doug was an avid classic car enthusiast, liked working outside in the yard and loved chili peppers. He never met a stranger. His favorite quote was "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in, broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming: Wow... What a ride!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories