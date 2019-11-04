Obituary
Doyle Beasley,62, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born August 21, 1957.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ethel (Starks) Beasley.
Survivors include sister, Lillian Woods.
Natural farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.
