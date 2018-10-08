Doyle Kenneth Irvin, Sr.

January 11, 1948 - October 1, 2018

Doyle Kenneth Irvin, Sr., 70, of St. Joseph, passed away October 1, 2018.

Doyle was born on January 11, 1948, in White Cloud, Kansas, to the late Walter and Dorothy (Stillman) Irvin.

He enjoyed antique cars, fishing, telling stories and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by brothers, Keith and Richard, sister Esther Ginn, great-grandson KeAndre Irvin and Ernestine "Peaches" Irvin.

Surviving family includes children, Doyle K. Irvin, Jr., Ann Irvin, Sonita Irvin, Laticia Irvin, Kiela Irvin and Demetria Russell; siblings, Cheryl Hopkins, Marvin Irvin, Linda Dydell, Mary Irvin-Patterson and Roger Irvin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mr. Irvin will be cremated following the service.