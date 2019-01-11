Clear
Dr. Dwight T. "Dr. Max" Maxwell, PhD., 81, of Maryville, MO

Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dr. Dwight T. Maxwell, PhD.
August 25, 1937 - January 11, 2019

Dr. Dwight T. "Dr. Max" Maxwell, PhD., 81, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Oak Pointe of Maryville, Maryville, MO.
