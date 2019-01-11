Dr. Dwight T. Maxwell, PhD.
August 25, 1937 - January 11, 2019
Dr. Dwight T. "Dr. Max" Maxwell, PhD., 81, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Oak Pointe of Maryville, Maryville, MO.
Arrangements are pending at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Related Content
- Dr. Dwight T. "Dr. Max" Maxwell, PhD., 81, of Maryville, MO
- Maryann Ceckowski, 81, of Maryville, Mo.
- Mary Maxine Barnett Maxwell, 82, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Dr. David L. Coss, P.H.D. , March 15, 1938- April 13, 2018
- Dr. David L. Coss, P.H.D. March 15th, 1938 -April 13th, 2018
- Loretta LaFave, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Bill Lowe, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- William Henry Hatcher, 81, of Cameron, Mo.
- Ray Simon, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Frieda Katherine Kirby Miller, 81, Cameron, MO
Scroll for more content...