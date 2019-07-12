Dr. Frederick Alan Buck, 73, Kansas City, MO

Obituary

Dr. Frederick Alan Buck

1946-2019

Kansas City, Missouri- Dr. Frederick Alan Buck, 73, Kansas City passed away on July 11, 2019.

Alan was born on January 28, 1946 in Cameron, Missouri to Frederick and Anna Laura (Ford) Buck. They preceded him in death.

Alan was a 1964 graduate of Cameron High School and a graduate of Missouri Western State University. In 1974, Alan graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience.

He was a Doctor of Osteopath, owning his own business, before retiring.

Alan was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Buck; son, David (Christina) Buck; two sisters, Margarete Sue Zimmerman and Liz (Kitch) Kirkendoll; three grandchildren, Chase Vansandt (his #1 grandson), Vita and Anna Buck; Judy Buck Everley; several nieces and nephews.

Alan loved the Missouri Tigers and was a season ticket holder with his daughter and grandson. They loved spending time cheering for Mizzou! His favorite moments were spending time with his three grandchildren. He was at every event they participated, filming and taking photos with a proud smile on his face. He was a great Papa and loved Chase, Vita and Anna so much.

Services: 6:00 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Briarcliff Baptist Church, 800 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64118. Visitation: 5-6:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Alan Buck Scholarship Fund % Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.