

Dr. Gary Neil Shemwell D.D.S.

March 05, 1938 - November 13, 2018

Dr. Gary Neil Shemwell D.D.S, 80, of Raytown, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on November 13, 2018. Gary was born March 5, 1938 to Hubert and Genevieve Shemwell in Kansas City, MO. Gary graduated from Southeast High School in 1956, then attended Baker University graduating in 1959 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Gary attended the Kansas City School of Dentistry completing his degree in Doctor Dental Surgery in 1963. Gary then went on to serve his country as an Officer in the United States Air Force earning the rank of Captain. During this time, Gary fell in love with flying and acquired his private pilots license. Gary was also a proud Eagle Scout who inspired his Grandson to complete his as well. After his military service, Gary entered private Dental practice in Raytown and Lee's Summit, MO providing compassionate care for over 50 years.

Gary met the love of his life, Sandra Nadine Robinson in 8th grade. The two married June 11, 1960. Gary is survived by his Wife of 58 years, "Sandy" and their four children and three grandchildren; Son Gary Neil Shemwell II and Wife Norma Houtman of Smithville, MO, Daughter Jennifer Phillips and Husband Brent Phillips of Colorado Springs, CO, Daughter Jill Crowley and Husband Chris Crowley of Conifer, CO, Son Nicholas Shemwell and Wife Angela Shemwell of Raymore, MO, and beloved Grandsons, Nicholas Van Phillips of Albuquerque, NM, Vincent Neil Phillips of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ian Neil Shemwell of Raymore, MO. Gary is also survived by his Brother Dr. Robert Shemwell of Excelsior Springs, MO, Sister Sue Foley, of Bonita, CA and many Nieces and Nephews.

Gary was a very compassionate and giving person who did not hesitate to help his family, friends, or patients in need at a moment's notice. “Doc," through his sometimes tough exterior, always had a huge soft heart and tremendous love for others. He will be deeply missed by so very many.

A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, MO on November 15, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, MO on November 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM, followed by burial services at Floral Hills Cemetery in Raytown, MO. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his name be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit.-