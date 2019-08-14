Dr. George William English, 90, of Maryville, MO, passed away August 14, 2019 in Maryville, Mo.

George was born May 31, 1929 in Braceville, IL. His parents were Matthew Luke English and Elenore (Allen) English. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Matthew Luke, he passed away in Peoria, IL, and Richard Allen English, he passed in Normal, IL.

George graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School, Gardner, IL.

As a young man he worked in the family owned soft drink bottling plant.

George served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed during his service time in Salzburg, Austria.

In 1951 George earned his Bachelor of Science in Education, from Illinois State Normal University. In 1957 he earned his Master’s in Education from Illinois State Normal University.

In Carbondale, IL at Antioch Baptist Church, George was married to Juanita Jane (Troutman). Their wedding was held September 5, 1959. They were married for nearly 60 years. Juanita survives the home.

In 1962 George earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Southern Illinois University.

Dr. English served as Vice President of Academic Affairs, and professor of Political Science, at Northwest Missouri State University, from 1977 until his retirement in 1995.

Dr. English was very involved with Maryville city affairs and served for many years on the Maryville City Council. He also served on the board of directors for the Maryville Public Library, the board of directors at the Northwest Credit Union, and the board of the Nodaway County Ministry Center.

George and Juanita were the parents of daughter Sandra Jane White who passed away in 2012, and their son, Edward Walter English who survives. Other survivors included his three granddaughters Sarah, Claire, and Grace White.

A family visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville. The visitation time will be from 6-8:00 PM.

Funeral services will be conducted at the First Baptist Church in Maryville. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested a contribution to the George English Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation-George English.