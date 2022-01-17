Dr. Jimmy L. Albright, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022.

On November 25, 1942 he was born in Lubbock, Texas to James and Marjorie Albright.

He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1961 and married Janice Lain on August 24, 1962 in Artesia, New Mexico. Together they shared 60 blessed years of marriage.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, Jimmy received two Master of Divinity degrees before attaining his Doctor of Philosophy from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1981.

Dr. Albright pastored churches for over 45 years, beginning during his final years in university in Texas. Many came to know him during his 30-year tenure at Wyatt Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. His blend of deep-rooted faith, chronic energy, and experience as a motivational speaker and professor made him a magnetic and charismatic leader.

He began his college teaching career in 1977 at the Southwestern Baptist Seminary. For over 30 years he taught at Missouri Western State University as a Professor in Archeology and History of the Modern Middle East. He also taught at Northwest Missouri State University and Midwestern Baptist Seminary.

Dr. Jimmy traveled to Israel over 50 times, many times introducing groups of others to Europe and 17 countries of the Middle East or supervising multiple archeology excavations. His love for the area, and the people of the area, drove his life-long passion for archaeology, history and ancient time periods. He was once quoted as saying, “I have spent a total of two and a half years of my life in Israel.” Upon returning home, he loved to share his experiences and knowledge with others through the church, radio, television and live presentations to a wide variety of groups.

He was a genuine force for good in the community. Countless hours were invested in organizations such as The Social Welfare Board, United Way, Lion’s Club, and Kiwanis Club. He served on countless Boards of Directors all focused on improving community through personal health, quality education and a faith in God.

Jimmy was an avid runner, skier and fisherman. He frequently ran 30-40 miles per week. Ran over 12 marathons, including the Boston Marathon four times. Friends recall how he tackled all things in life with vigor. Including how he may have sometimes attacked the ski slopes with more energy than talent.

Dr. Jimmy was larger than life. His passions in life lead him to all corners of the globe. Through his travels, he loved all the people from all walks of life. He related to each of them and left each and every person in a better place. His accomplishments, accolades and awards will not reflect the quantity, depth or breadth of the lives he touched nor the far reaching effect of his love and servant leadership. Those that knew Jimmy best challenge us all to “Love God and Love People” in his honor and memory.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and brother, Tom Albright.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; daughters, Jana Ray (Steve) of Franklin, Tennessee and Jenifer Borts (Kevin) of Jamestown, Missouri; grandchildren, Jonathan, Samuel and Sarah Grace Ray, Faith, Jimmy and Cody Borts; brother, Jerry Albright (Candis) of Plainview, Texas.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to Friends of the Free Clinic, 904 South 10th Street, Suite A, St. Joseph, Missouri 64503 or New Market Christian Church, 18 Mill Street, Dearborn, Missouri 64439.