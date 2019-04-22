Obituary

Dr. Leighton LaVerne Linn

1928-2019

Dr. Leighton LaVerne Linn, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

He was born in St. Lawrence, South Dakota to Glenn W. and Avis Linn (Magness)

Leighton married Gisela Linn on May 22, 1974 in Pierre South Dakota.

He proudly served in the US Navy from 1948 to 1954. Following his service, Dr. Linn attended Kansas State University from 1954-1960, where he received his Doctorates in Animal Science. He began his first Veterinary practice in 1960 in Howard South Dakota, where after 10 years, he sold the practice and began field consulting for local farmers. Dr. Linn continued this until 1974, then he and his wife moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, to begin a new animal healthcare business. Leighton and his partners, Cliff Boyer and Gary Jones, began Star Labs in St. Joseph where they focused on creating and developing probiotics for livestock and poultry.

He enjoyed wine tasting, golfing, and had a love of travel. He was also a high school football star in 1946 when they won the championship, and still hold an unbeatable record.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Kenneth Linn.

Survivors include his wife; Gisela, daughter; Kristine Lea Winneke (Gregory), brother in law; Andreas Laufer, nieces; Roseli Jaslow (Phil), and Gisela Nikki Laufer, along with numerous cousins and family members.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests they be made to The Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.