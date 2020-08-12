Dr. Sharon Carol Wagner

1938-2020

Dr. Sharon Carol Wagner, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born July 4, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas to Glenn and Ruth (Uglow) Wagner.

Sharon was a teacher her entire life; elementary, middle, high school and college. She would even teach others the things she loved, such as sewing, quilting and cross stitch. One of her most favorite things was to sing. Sharon was a member of the Sweet Adeline’s River Song group.

She received her first education degree in Home Economics, then went on to get her PHD in retail at the age of 50 years old, after which she transitioned to teach Marketing. Sharon earned her PHD at Kansas State University. She was a professor at the University of Wisconsin Madison, then at Brenau University where she taught Marketing. She then taught Marketing at and retired from Missouri Western Business College.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Charlie.

Survivors include son, Glenn Wagner (Lynna); daughter, Deborah Doscher (Mike); grandchildren, Brittany, John, Stephen, Rose and Mary Wagner; her beloved cat, Ozzie; extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas at a later date.