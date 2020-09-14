Drexel Duane Ruley, 88

Drexel Duane Riley, 88, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Hopkins, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

Drexel was born near Grant City, MO, on June 30, 1932, to Merrill Delbert and Retha Mae Johnson Riley. He had lived most all his life in Nodaway County, MO, mostly in the Parnell and Sheridan areas; and spent 2 years in Louisiana in the Military. He and Donna wintered for over 30 years in Mission, TX.

He graduated from Parnell High School, Parnell, MO. He was of the Christian faith. Drexel proudly served his country in the US Army from 1952-54.

He was united in marriage to Donna Coleen Wilkinson, at Camp Polk, LA, on February 8, 1953. They spent 64 years together before she passed away on December 15, 2017. He was also preceded by his parents; and his son Gareld Duane Riley in 2012.

An entrepreneur at heart, Drexel had tried a few things as a youth to make money; he did custom farm work, he scrapped metal and batteries and had formerly worked at Curnutt Motors in Maryville. He farmed his own ground for most of his adult life. He also enjoyed taking care of his cattle.

He liked to play and was a bit of a pool shark. He and Donna would square and round dance through out the area. They would travel, and summer family vacations were important to Drexel; they would visit yearly with family and friends in Oregon and Colorado.

Drexel had an easy smile, and it showed when he spoke of how proud he was of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. His family was his top priority.

His survivors include his children: Connie (Danny) Cline, Pickering, MO, Judy (Tim) Norris, Braddyville, IA, Sally (David) Palmer, Bolckow, MO, and daughter in Law: Vicki Riley, Hopkins, MO; his siblings, Arlene (Allen) Buholt, Maryville, MO, Shirley Oglesby, Maryville, MO, Russell Riley, California, Richard Riley, IA, Ronnie Riley, IA, and Randy Riley, Stanberry, MO: 11 grandchildren: Adam (Vivian) Riley, Kathy (John) Brown, Jennifer (Dave) Riedel, Matthew (Cari) Cline, Brad (Keely) Cline, Michael (Lori) Norris, Chad (Melissa) Norris, Brian (Ethera) Norris, Angela (Aaron) Lane, Brandon (Kelby) Palmer, and Nathan (Megan) Palmer; 31 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver for the past 2 years, Jill Nielson, and his special little friend: Gavin Nielson.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memory Gardens, Maryville. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, MO, c/o Joyce Hennigan, 21244 State Hwy 148, Maryville, MO 64468, or to the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.