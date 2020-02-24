Droma A. McCall, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was born July 14, 1938 in Grant City, Missouri.
Droma worked for Red Lobster for 35 years, as well as other jobs in St. Joseph, including Venture and Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ.
She loved to knit and is remembered through many blankets she made for family and friends. She was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. She also loved taking care of her great grandchildren.
Droma was baptized in the Methodist faith at a young age.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Harry Jenkins; and beloved son, James McCall.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Porter; grandchildren, Clarissa and Chad Porter and Jordan and Jacey McCall; great grandchildren, Draven, Jayden, Jaxon, Jamie, Jemma and Madilyn.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
No services are scheduled at this time.
