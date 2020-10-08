Clear
Drury Joseph "D.J." Bonderer, 81

Service: Monday, October 5th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Oct 8, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Drury J. Bonderer
1939-2020

Winston, Missouri- Drury Joseph (D.J.) Bonderer, 81, passed away on October 1, 2020.
D.J. was born in Utica, Missouri on March 2, 1939 to Drury and Anna “Bess” (Stimmler) Bonderer.
He was a life-long farmer in the Northwest Missouri area.
D.J. is preceded by his parents; wife; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by 5 children and 3 stepchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:00 PM, Sunday evening, October 4th, with visitation following from 6:30- 8:30 PM at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Memorial Fund: Cameron Missouri Veteran’s Home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

