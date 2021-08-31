Clear
Duane Allen Burnett, 66

Duane Allen Burnett, 66, of Cameron, passed away August 7, 2021. He was the son of Floyd and Nova (Thompson) Burnett.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:29 PM

Duane was a 1973 graduate of Cameron High School. He was active in FFA serving as president, and was an officer in Missouri State FFA. He married Charlotte Simpson April 3, 1976 in Cameron, MO. They were married 29 years. He farmed his family farm and operated Simpson-Burnett Catering.
He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Simpson Burnett and parents Floyd and Nova Burnett.
Duane is survived by: son, Matthew Burnett, Cameron; 2 daughters, Sarah (Jim) Burnett Pierce, Rayville, MO, Hannah Burnett, Lees Summit, MO; 3 sisters, Barbara Stanley, Cameron, Kay Lohman, Cameron, Reta (Ronald) Heinold, Liberty MO; brother Dwight Burnett, Kansas City, MO; mother-in-law Joy (Simpson) Bowers, Cameron; brother-in-law, Craig (Casie) Simpson, Cameron, numerous cousins.
Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday August 10, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 6:00 -8:00 PM Monday August 9, 2021. Burial, Mirabile Cemetery.
Memorials my be left in care of Matthew Burnett.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

