Duane Lynn Cress

February 10, 1964 - February 16, 2020

Duane Lynn Cress 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born February 10, 1964 in Southern, Missouri son of the late Verna & Hugh Cress. He graduated from Central High School. He was presently working at BMS logistics. He was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed playing the guitar, was very fun, wise and witty, and never had a bad thing to say about anybody. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, step son, Alex Adkins, grandson, Grayson, and brother, Doug Cress. Survivors include: companion, Peggy Gerling, daughters, Comfort (Daniel) Fox, King City, MO, Cassandra Cress, St. Joseph, son, Cody (Holly) Cress and daughter, Caitlin Cress, St. Joseph, step children: Miranda, LeErika Hillen, Ryan Hillen, and grandchildren, Christopher, Andrea, Christian, Carolina, Jackson, Maddie, Kyree, Kaydence, Kingston, and Ke'Von, and his sister, Michelle Cress. Arrangements are pending: Memorials are requested to the Duane Lynn Cress memorial fund in care of the Rupp funeral Home or online funeral fund on his obituary page at www.ruppfuneral.com