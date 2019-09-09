Dustie's Obituary

Dustie Diane Murphy 45, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born January 13, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992, attended Missouri Western State University, and graduated from Vatterott College. She worked at Daily Premium Meats, and Triumph Foods. She enjoyed going to the gym, weed eating with "Shake & Bake", spending time with her granddaughter and being with family. Dustie and Gina Together Again, at last. "Sometimes the strongest among us are the ones who smiled through silent pain, cried behind closed doors, and fought battles nobody knows about.” Dustie was preceded in death by her sister, Gina Watkins, paternal grandparents, Melba & Carl Murphy, maternal grandfather, Bill Cook, and maternal grandparents, Neoma & James Cogdill. Survivors include: father, Roger (Pam) Murphy Sr., mother, Kathy Murphy, daughters, Destini Iman Diane Goodale and Dominique Michelle Goodale, granddaughter, Jaizelyn Rowland, brother, Roger (Brooke) Murphy II., sisters, Bailey Murphy and Kelly Murphy, nieces and nephews, Lindsie, Skiler, Karine, Jaismon, Nadia, Dakotah, Noah, Dylan, Drake, and Jacob, great nephew Kyler Burns, and great nieces Dillion and Dakota Murphy. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, September 13th at the Rupp Funeral Home to Celebrate Dusties life. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.