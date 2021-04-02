Dustin Lee Wolf, 29, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born January 6, 1992 to Daniel Lee Wolf and Paula Jane (Bedwell) Wilson.
Dustin was a loving, charming, charismatic man. He was generous and willing to help anyone in need.
Dustin enjoyed hanging with his nieces and nephews, playing video games, fishing, hunting and swimming.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and grandfathers, Lee Wolf and Billy Paul Bedwell.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Wolf; sisters, Frances Wilson, Dortha Penders and Christina Riddle (Donnie); nieces, Megan Wilson, and Jasmine Penders; nephews, Matthew, Jordan and Jayden Wilson, and Barrett Lee; grandmothers, Delores “Liz” Wolf and Martha Bedwell; uncle, Brian Wolf; aunt, Marsha White; step-children, Franklin, Savannah, Alycia, Asa, Heidi and Randall.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Dustin Lee Wolf, 29, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Dustin Lee Wolf, 29, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.