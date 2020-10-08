Clear
Dustin Mark VanGundy, 38

Graveside Service: Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Home Cemetery. Tarkio, MO.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dustin Mark VanGundy
March 16, 1982 - October 2, 2020

Dustin Mark VanGundy, the son of Gordon Mark VanGundy and Rebecca S. Jones, was born on March 16, 1982 in Fairfax, Missouri. Dustin attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 2000.

On November 10, 2012, Dustin was united in marriage to Sarah Johnson. They were the parents of one daughter, Jesse Stella. They later divorced.

Dustin occasionally worked with his dad on the family farm. He was a gifted mechanic and loved working on equipment. Dustin was also formerly employed by H&H Trailer, Braddyville, Iowa, building trailers as a welder. Previously he also mowed yards for Chris King, was a car salesman for Larson Motors, Nebraska City, Nebraska, worked for Kawasaki, Maryville, Missouri, and was a custom applicator for Ag Choice, Rock Port.

Dustin was confirmed and a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Dustin passed away, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 38.

Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Martin Colby VanGundy. Survivors include daughter, Jesse Stella VanGundy, Fairfax; mother, Becky Jones (Roger Livengood), Tarkio; father, Gordon (Sally) VanGundy, Tarkio; sisters, Stacey VanGundy, Tarkio, Micki VanGundy, Smithville, Missouri, Heather VanGundy, Fairfax, Summer (Shawn) Pieper, Grandview, Texas, Vanessa Paige (Keaton) Lundquist, Tarkio, and Kelcy Jo VanGundy, Tarkio, and brother, Josh (Haley) Wright, Tarkio; girlfriend, Briana Wallace, Brownville, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The graveside service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter Facebook Page.

Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Monday, October 5, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Memorials: Dustin VanGundy Memorial Fund for his daughter.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

