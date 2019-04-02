Obituary

Dwight Allen Cashier, 67, of Platte City, Missouri, succumbed to Parkinson’s on March 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born October 8, 1951, in Merriam, Kansas, he was the son of the late Albert Joseph Cashier and Ava Carol Hoppes Cashier. A lifetime lover of music, Dwight received first in state in trumpet at Shawnee Mission North in 1969. He was of a member of the University of Kansas Marching Band and the KU Jazz Ensemble. He graduated KU with honors going on to earn a Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He was a respected family physician, certified in Geriatric Medicine, and worked for 40 years in the field. He had practices in Platte City and Parkville and was the medical director at Alpine North. Having the heart of a servant and being a dedicated student of the Bible, he served in many roles at the United Methodist Church of Platte City, including on the Board of Trustees and as an adult Sunday School teacher.

He loved to travel, exploring the United States National Parks and beyond. He famously cajoled his children into completing in hikes with him by saying that trails were “so easy that even a one legged man could do it,” only to actually encounter a one-legged man on a Zion National Park trail.

Dwight was a huge Jayhawks and Royals fan, he loved to go to the Royals firework nights. He also hosted huge family get-togethers on the 4th of July, featuring big firework bonanzas. Light off fireworks in remembrance of Dwight. Visitation is scheduled for 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 2nd at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11am at the United Methodist Church of Platte City. Dwight is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce, and their three children, Susanne, Patricia and David, and one grandchild Jocelyn, brother John and sisters Julie Cashier Straughan of Hellam, Pennsylvania and Yvonne Cashier Brendecke of Tempe, Arizona, and 21 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Platte City or the Parkinson’s Foundation.