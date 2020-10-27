Clear
Dwight "Big D" Ferguson, 59

Visitation: Friday, October 30th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, October 30th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:54 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dwight “Big D” Ferguson
1960-2020

Dwight “Big D” Ferguson, 59, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born December 4, 1960 in Havana, Illinois to Thomas and Margaret (Rainey) Ferguson.
Dwight married Cathy Wood December 11, 1987. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the Local 110 Carpenters Union. Dwight worked for Lehr Construction for over 20 years before retiring in 2017.
He enjoyed hunting, spending time at Truman Lake fishing, boating, watching NASCAR and played in a band for several years. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Ferguson; parents; siblings, Daryl, Diana, Douglas Ferguson, Darla Schildknecht.
Additional survivors include son, Jeremy DeSpain (Lacey Brookshier); grandchildren, Keaton, Connor and Slash DeSpain; brother, Daniel Ferguson (Anna); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family request that anyone attending the service or visitation to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

