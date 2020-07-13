Dylan Ramsey Taggart, 41

Dylan Ramsey Taggart was born in Trenton, MO on April 8, 1979. He left this world all too soon in Platte City, MO on July 7, 2020.

Dylan had a playful, artistic spirit and loved music, plants, and adopting cats. He loved to make people laugh and could quote lines from any movie he had ever seen.

He studied Spanish at Park University and went on to pursue his passion abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina in February of 2012. He fell deeply in love with the people and culture in South America. He enjoyed meeting fellow travelers and the fast-paced city life, as well as the art, futbol, food, and gelato.

He is survived by his mother Rosie Wade, father Terry Taggart, sister Jillian Taggart-Sorensen, cat Don Quixote, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends here and abroad.

We will celebrate his life at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO on July 17th, 2020 from 5 to 7pm. His final resting place will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Bethany, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation in Dylan's name to the kitties at helphumane.org.