Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington,26

Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington "Dyl Pickle, Dyl Sticker, Dilly Bird, The Voice, Wiggy" 26, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in St.Joseph, MO.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:37 PM

Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington "Dyl Pickle, Dyl Sticker, Dilly Bird, The Voice, Wiggy" 26, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in St.Joseph, MO. He was born December 16, 1994 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Stephenie and Craig Wiggington. He attended Benton High School, and he was working at National Beef. Dylan had two great loves of his life, Kansas City Chiefs, and his children that were his world. He was always taking pictures of himself with the kids, we are blessed now to have those pictures. Dylan came into this world fighting for his life at Childrens Mercy. He embraced life and all the love offered to him. He never ended a phone call or text without saying "I Love You". We Love You Dylan. Survivors include: his parents, four children: Connor, Lucy, Abbygail, and Max Wiggington, two brothers: Mathew Lenzmeier, Springfield, MO, and Michael (Megan) Lenzmeier of St. Joseph, MO, nephews, Logan, Lucas, and Joseph Lenzmeier; Taylor Corcoran, mother of Connor & Lucy; Selena Embrey, mother of Abbygail; and Katherine Hatfield, mother of Max. Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories