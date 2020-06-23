Earl Forrest Steeb, 96

Earl F. Steeb passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at age 96. He was born July 31, 1924, son of the late Karl Steeb and Hazel Miller Steeb. His twin brother, Merrill Steeb, survives. He graduated from Pickett High School, St. Joseph Junior College, University of Missouri Law School, and the U.S. Air Force Pilot's School. He was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, and practiced law with Downs and Pierce Lawyers. He participated in two opposed landings in WWII, Tarawa and Saipan, with the U.S. Marines. He was a pilot with the U.S. Air Force troop carrier command during the Korean War. He made numerous flights with the U. S. Air Force to and from Vietnam delivering munitions and hauling coffins in return.

He is also survived by daughter, Lisa West, granddaughter, Jamie West, vet-pet, and daughter, Nancy Steeb. He was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Resler and Wilma Resler. Mr. Steeb will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home, Inurnment in Bates Creek, WY. There are no scheduled services.