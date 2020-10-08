Clear
Earl Fred Trauernicht, 80

Service: Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Earl Fred Trauernicht 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born December 21, 1939 in Shawnee, OK, son of the late Wilhelmia and Thomas Trauernicht. He was the owner operator of Earls Tree Service. He was a Baptist. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Thomas and Troy Trauernicht. Survivors include: wife, Caroline Trauernicht of the home, daughter, Julie (Tim) Branstetter, sons, Fred Trauernicht Jr. and Teddy Trauernicht, step son, Kent (Cathey) Miller, step daughters, Laurie Coon, Saundra Sarnowski, and step daughter, Tina Frogge (James Reid), brother, Bill Fred Trauernicht, and 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Earl Trauernicht Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
