Obituary

Earl “Sonny” Anderson

1948-2019

Earl Harley “Sonny” Anderson, 71, Camden Point, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

He was born on August 20, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri to Loyde and Ruth Anderson.

Sonny married Sylvia Smith on January 1, 1976 and celebrated 45 years together. She survives of the home.

He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Air Force and later as a Company Commander for the Army Reserves.

Sonny graduated from King City High School and went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Masters in Industrial Security from Central Missouri State University. He worked for 20 years as a case manager for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and an additional 7 years for Missouri Probation and Parole.

Sonny enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and cooking. He was someone you could always count on and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. Friends and family will miss his rugged sense of humor and charm. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, and brother who will be enormously missed.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; mother Ruth; children: Eric (Annabelle), Brian (Michelle), Tara, Michelle; six grandchildren, and five siblings.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Whitesville Cemetery, Rea, Missouri. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.