Earl Michael Miller, 65, died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was born July 9, 1956 to Earl Vincent and Constance Ann Miller of Easton, Missouri.

Michael graduated early and with honors from East Buchanan High School and continued on to Benedictine College in Atchison to earn degrees in music and business. Some of his most notable employment was at Pinkerton Tobacco Co (Kentucky), Mt. St. Scholastica (Atchison) and Western Missouri Correctional Center (Cameron). He enjoyed a cold beer, a round of golf, grilling out on summer nights and taking in the sunset on the patio.

Surviving immediate family include his daughter Elizabeth (Miller) Tomes and grandson Magnus Tomes of St. Joseph, sisters Ruth (Miller) Phillips of Rosendale, Sarah Miller of St. Joseph, Marilyn (Miller) Abarr of Savannah and brother Mark Miller of Easton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan (Miller) Rosenthal and brother Russell Miller.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Church in Easton. Visitation will be from 10-11am preceeding mass. Graveside commitment ceremony to be held at a later date. For more information, please call (816)232-3355.